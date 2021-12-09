Make-A-Wish Wisconsin radiothon underway

The annual Make-A-Wish Wisconsin radiothon – the "Wish-A-Thon" – is underway at local radio stations, giving the community a chance to give back to kids in the state.

The Wish-A-Thon includes two days of special storytelling, the kind meant to give hope and inspire. At iHeart radio station studios, the stories of young cancer survivors were shared.

"These stories that you hear, they make you want to be kind, they make you want to put action to your word," said Lauren Nelson, a Make-A-Wish alumna and cancer survivor. "That’s why I think everyone should turn the radio up, call in, donate."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nelson and her sister both had the same type of kidney cancer when they were young and had their wishes granted shortly after diagnosis. On Thursday, Nelson shared their story.

"Even 21 years later it's still really hard to talk about, but Make-A-Wish has transformed my life," Nelson said.

Lauren Nelson (L) shared story during the 2021 Make-A-Wish Wisconsin radiothon

Now that she is a thriving adult, Nelson hopes people will hear her story among the dozens of others – knowing that their contribution makes a difference.

"Make-A-Wish has dramatically changed my life. It changed the course of my life, who I am as a person. It has incredibly impacted who I am as a woman and how I treat others and just my entire life," said Nelson.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Listeners can tune in to 95.7 BIG FM and 97.3 The Game to hear the inspiring stories from kids.

"There are more than 500 kids waiting for a wish from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, so every gift this holiday season will help spark joy and give hope to these kids," Forrest Doolen, Make-A-Wish director of marketing and communications, said.

The Wish-A-Thon continues until 7 p.m. Thursday and will resume from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. More information on how to donate can be found on the Make-A-Wish website.