Teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport reunited with owner

A teddy bear lost at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport has been reunited with its owner, the airport tweeted Wednesday.

The reunion was more than one month in the making.

On Friday, Feb. 4, the airport posted on social media in hopes of the teddy bear's owner – which had reportedly been found a month earlier on Jan. 4.

According to an update post on Monday, the specific type of teddy bear is often given to kids born with congenital heart defects.

