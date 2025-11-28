The Brief Two sheep, wandering Ozaukee County for weeks, were seen in Port Washington. It's now a race against the clock to capture them before Saturday's winter storm. The sheep were previously seen in Mequon, Thiensville and Grafton.



It's now a race against the clock to capture a pair of loose sheep, spotted wandering Ozaukee County for weeks, before Saturday's big snowfall hits.

Local perspective:

The sheep appear to have hunkered down in Port Washington. Viewer video showed the animals north of the downtown, near the American Legion Post, around 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28.

They've been roaming around Port Washington most of the week. They were spotted near Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Tuesday night.

The backstory:

Earlier, the sheep were spotted elsewhere in Ozaukee County – including Mequon, Thiensville and Grafton – particularly near lake bluffs. Security cameras captured them sauntering across the Concordia University.

What's next:

It's not clear where the sheep came from. However, on Friday, a Union Grove couple set up shop in Port Washington with hopes of capturing them. They believe they know where they will be and hope to drop a net on the elusive animals.