Mequon sheep on the loose; police, residents try to capture the animals

The Brief Two runaway sheep have been widely spotted in Mequon for weeks. Police are receiving many calls but have been unable to catch the elusive farm animals. Authorities don't know the owner, but a farmer is ready to take the sheep if they can be captured.



A pair of sheep are on the lam. For the last few weeks, those sheep have been spotted all around Mequon. Police say they have been taking a half-dozen phone calls about them every day, but nobody can catch them.

Mequon sheep watch

What they're saying:

Residents in Mequon say the sheep have created quite the buzz.

"I never in a million years thought they’d be in my backyard," said Dottie Baker, who spotted the sheep in her yard. "Who expects to see farm animals when we’re living on the lake?"

Baker spotted the rogue sheep earlier this week.

"My grandson was staying the night, and he looked out the window and said, ‘Grandma, there’s sheep in our backyard,’" Baker said.

Dottie Baker

Baker put out a bowl of water and some food.

"They were coming over here, and they were eating," Baker said.

The animals only stuck around for a couple of days. But Baker has been tracking posts on social media, learning the sheep have headed north.

Police take calls

Dig deeper:

Mequon police say they have been taking about a half-dozen calls a day on the sheep.

"Honestly, I had to laugh. We really have sheep running through our city?" said John Hoell, Mequon police captain. "We’ve tried multiple times to capture these things. Our officers aren’t really trained in capturing farm animals."

John Hoell

The authorities do not know exactly where the sheep came from or who they belong to. Officials said the DNR and humane society have been unable to help because the sheep are farm animals.

Police said there is a farmer who is willing to take in the animals. The problem is catching them.