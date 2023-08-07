Live music, Bloody Marys and more things to do Aug. 7-13

article

Just like that, school is swiftly approaching. This summer, whether you are a student or an adult, here are some fun things to do this week.

MILWAUKEE - JULY 31: Discovery World in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 31, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Expand

Live music at Discovery World is back once again at the Milwaukee Lakefront. Wednesday, Aug. 9, families and loved ones can enjoy a calm evening listening to incredible musical acts from around the country for FREE. You can dance and sing the night away from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Staying on the theme of entertainment, for the first time ever, Milwaukee will experience a taste of a K-pop Festival. Saturday, Aug. 12, will be a literal show. According to Eventbrite, there will be three rounds of K-pop Random Dance Plays, a quick dance lesson, a dance relay in their dance booth and an entire festival. Admission runs from $20-$30, which includes free food, drinks (non-alcoholic), and giveaway raffle tickets. Check out this website for more information.

On the same day, Milwaukee will be hosting its Bloody Mary Festival. Celebrating 10 years, the festivities include tasting local food & beverage companies, photo ops, a dancing tomato, and a panel of expert judges to crown "The Best Bloody Mary" in the city. Check out their website for more information on sessions, tickets, and location.

Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair will continue to be open, with its last day being Sunday, Aug. 13. Come and have a time, as you may never know what stars you may see or awesome things you might eat. View their website for more information.