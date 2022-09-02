Lime scooters return to Milwaukee for 3rd year

article

Lime returned to Milwaukee this week launching 100 of its Gen4 e-scooters with plans to scale up to 600 this week.

"Lime is proud to return to Milwaukee for the third year in a row to provide residents and visitors a safe, affordable, and sustainable way to experience the city. We know what it takes to run a successful e-scooter sharing program here and we are excited to implement our plan focused on equity and safety, especially with regard to preventing sidewalk riding and improper parking. We look forward to the best year yet of serving Milwaukee with our safe, sustainable, and affordable shared electric vehicles," said LeAaron Foley, Director of Government and Community Relations at Lime.

Lime scooters in Milwaukee

Since Lime first launched in Milwaukee over 140,000 riders have taken over 565,000 trips on Lime vehicles, traveling nearly 700,000 miles.