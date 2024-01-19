Light snow across SE Wisconsin; slippery road conditions

A snow system moved into southeast Wisconsin on Thursday night, Jan. 18, and moved through the area into Friday morning, Jan. 19.

Around an inch of light snow fell on area roads, creating slippery conditions. The FOX6 Weather Experts say we will see lingering flurries later today and tonight.

Around 5 a.m. a semi crashed on I-41 near Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the semi slid into the outer safety wall of the interstate. Debris from the crash was found in all lanes and two lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately two hours.

At 7:20 a.m., the interstate was clear and back open in all lanes. The semi-driver reported minor injuries.

A rollover crash was reported along I-94 westbound near WIS 83. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

I-94 at WIS 83

