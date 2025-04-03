Lead in Milwaukee schools; MPS, health officials to provide update

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department, along with MPS, is expected to provide an update on the lead crisis in Milwaukee schools on Thursday. MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and the health department will speak at 10:30 a.m. The Milwaukee Health Department recently identified seven schools with unsafe lead levels. Three remain closed.



Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department, along with leaders from Milwaukee Public Schools, will discuss the current status of lead hazard response efforts at Milwaukee Public Schools on Thursday, April 3.

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis, Deputy Commissioner of MHD’s Home Environmental Health Division will provide updates and answer questions at 10:30 a.m.

Lead in schools

What we know:

The Milwaukee Health Department recently identified seven schools with unsafe lead levels. Three remain closed. They are LaFollette, Starms Early Childhood Center and Fernwood Montessori. They will remain closed even after spring break, Weber said. Students are attending classes in other buildings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Leading testing clinics available

What you can do:

Children’s Wisconsin Next Door Clinic

2561 N 29th St, Milwaukee, WI 53210

Begins March 20

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Walk-in clinic, no appointment needed

MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS)

2461 W Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53206 (Operated by Children's Wisconsin)

Free Lead Testing Clinics for kids under 10 years old

Available on select Saturdays

Related article