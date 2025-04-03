Lead in Milwaukee schools; MPS, health officials to provide update
MILWAUKEE - Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department, along with leaders from Milwaukee Public Schools, will discuss the current status of lead hazard response efforts at Milwaukee Public Schools on Thursday, April 3.
MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis, Deputy Commissioner of MHD’s Home Environmental Health Division will provide updates and answer questions at 10:30 a.m.
Lead in schools
What we know:
The Milwaukee Health Department recently identified seven schools with unsafe lead levels. Three remain closed. They are LaFollette, Starms Early Childhood Center and Fernwood Montessori. They will remain closed even after spring break, Weber said. Students are attending classes in other buildings.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Leading testing clinics available
What you can do:
Children’s Wisconsin Next Door Clinic
2561 N 29th St, Milwaukee, WI 53210
- Begins March 20
- Every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.
- Walk-in clinic, no appointment needed
MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS)
2461 W Center St, Milwaukee, WI 53206 (Operated by Children's Wisconsin)
- Free Lead Testing Clinics for kids under 10 years old
- Available on select Saturdays
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools and previous FOX6 News coverage.