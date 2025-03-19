Lead in Milwaukee schools; district's long-term maintenance plan due soon

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools must submit by March 21 a long-term plan for how it will deal with lead issues in its buildings. The new MPS superintendent said lead concerns are her number one priority. The maintenance plan for lead must be submitted to the Milwaukee Health Department.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has just two days left to figure out a long-term plan for lead issues that closed several of the district's buildings.

Lead screening results

What we know:

On Saturday, March 15, the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD), MPS, Children’s Wisconsin, and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers held a free lead screening clinic at Bradley Tech High School. A total of 249 children were screened for lead exposure.

MHD confirmed on Wednesday evening that:

A very small number of children tested above the CDC’s reference value of 3.5 µg/dL, and some of them do not attend MPS schools.

These cases were low enough that they did not require nursing case management from MHD.

91% of children screened were from the originally targeted schools (Golda Meir Lower Campus, Kagel, Maryland Avenue Montessori, Trowbridge, Starms Early Childhood Center, Fernwood, and LaFollette).

Addressing the risk

What we know:

On Monday, March 17, new MPS superintendent Brenda Cassellius said lead is her number one priority. This, as the district's deadline looms to get a long-term maintenance plan to the Milwaukee Health Department.

The long-term plan is supposed to include how MPS will address lead concerns in the remaining 85 schools built before 1978.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On Monday, Cassellius said she hopes to appoint someone to be a liaison to deal with all things lead.

What they're saying:

"I am working with someone now who can be my right hand in getting to the bottom of it; who has operational experience in the background so that we can have one point of contact with our city and state providers to make sure that it is really clear," Cassellius said.

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius

Health department monitoring

What we know:

So far, the Milwaukee Health Department closed seven schools at different points due to unsafe lead levels. This week, seven more schools are having visual inspections.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it plans to assist MPS with lead assessments over the next two weeks.

Related article

Again, MPS has until Friday, March 21 to get its long-term maintenance plan to the Milwaukee Health Department.

More screening clinics

What you can do:

Families can take advantage of additional free pop-up clinics in the coming weeks. A full list of upcoming screening opportunities is available at milwaukee.gov/MPS-Lead and mpsmke.com/mpsleadreport.