Law enforcement incident; Cliffside Park in Caledonia; 'take shelter'

Caledonia residents are being asked to avoid the area around Cliffside Park "until future notice" due to a law enforcement incident.

Residents on Michna Road between 6 Mile and 7 Mile Roads are being asked to "take shelter now on the lowest level of your home and stay away from doors and windows."

Road closures and traffic delays are likely.

Law enforcement presence at Cliffside Park, Caledonia

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.