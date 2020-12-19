Last-minute holiday shoppers head out for 'Super Saturday'

Dec. 19 marks "Super Saturday" — the busiest shopping day ahead of Christmas — and the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop people from heading to the stores.

While shopping does look a lot different this year due to the pandemic, a lot of people were out at the Corners of Brookfield getting last-minute gifts.

"We came out early to avoid the crowds," Mike Peterman said.

Shoppers filled the sidewalks at the Corners of Brookfield on Saturday.

"We’re doing some last-minute shopping for family and friends," Alyssa Reinke said.

Holiday shoppers at the Corners of Brookfield on "Super Saturday," Dec. 19.

"Traffic has actually been up. Last weekend was our busiest since we opened in the last three years," said Chelsea Roessler of the Corners of Brookfield.

"I feel like there are the same amount of people but they are taking precautions," Reinke said.

But, of course, the experience is different due to COVID-19. The Corners added QR codes for maps and online ordering, and 15-minute parking for curbside and store pickup.

Local store managers say the shopping trends are different too.

"They said that bigger ticket items are more popular this year," Roessler said.

Some shoppers noticed a difference in what was actually available in-store.

"There’s not a lot of clothing out, you know, I noticed that there’s not a lot out these days," said Jennifer Peterman.

While the pandemic has been a weight on people's shoulders, it's the heavy baggage Saturday's shoppers carry that will bring someone joy this holiday season.