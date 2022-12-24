Last-minute Christmas shoppers 'do what they gotta do' at Meijer

No matter how hard you try to get everything you need ahead of Christmas, it always seems there's at least an item or two you need to pick up the day before – if not your whole shopping list.

The push to get those last-minute items was even stronger than the bitter cold as shoppers went to Meijer to pick up the essentials to finish off their Christmas list.

"Try not to, but it happens like that every year," said shopper Alton Jackson.

Some shoppers cut it pretty close to the wire, working to get everything wrapped up in time and under the tree.

"I got six girls and two boys, so a lot more (to do)," shopper Amanda Wesley said. "My oldest son wanted a new iPhone and laptop. He thinks I'm rich."

Most who headed to the Oak Creek store weren't so excited about the cold journey through the parking lot.

"I would rather be on a beach somewhere right now," said shopper Kayla Lang.

From presents to last-minute groceries, it all added some warmth to the celebration.

"All of our shopping’s done and wrapped for the year. We were trying to spare the time, get out and get a few last-minute things for the weekend," Lang said.

Shoppers at Meijer in Oak Creek

"People gotta do what they gotta do," said Jackson. "It’s just one of those things, you get to be out in the festivities."

Meijer in Oak Creek was open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas.