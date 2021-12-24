Last-minute Christmas shoppers hustle at Meijer

Every year, some shoppers test the boundaries for how close they can cut it before Christmas arrives.

"The pressure is definitely on for sure," said shopper Brandy Phillips.

Phillips was searching for the perfect toy for her daughter.

"I’m trying to avoid things that leave a big mess," she said.

A 5-year-old is not the easiest to please.

"5-year-olds are able to tell you what they want and don’t want," said Phillips.

Bracing the Christmas Eve crowds is something Phillips is used to.

"I’m a procrastinator, so I always wait until the last minute," Phillips said.

Phillips was not alone Friday; there were many other procrastinators filling the Meijer in Wauwatosa – including Santa himself.

"It’s been a really, really good year for customers and traffic, lots of people coming in," store manager Jarrett Boyer said.

Why wait until the eleventh hour?

"Lazy," said shopper Shelton Gillie, "but also a lot of work stuff going on, so just trying to get that done."

Others said Christmas Eve shopping is simply tradition.

"It’s more of a rush and a hassle, and it’s more fun to find the things that everyone else don’t want," shopper Destiny Glenn said.

Christmas is the one holiday of the year Meijer is closed, but it will be back open at 6 a.m. on Sunday, so shoppers can grab all of their discounted holiday gear for next year.