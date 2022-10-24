Las Margaritas shooting: Kenosha police seek Kendal Readus

article

Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Kendal Readus – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha in September.

In all, four people were shot in that Sept. 18 incident outside the Kenosha bar. Two of them died from their injuries. Two others have since been released from the hospital.

Officials say Readus may have longer hair now – and has a large tattoo on his neck.

Shooting outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha

If you have information that could help investigators locate Readus, you are urged to call 911. A news release says do not approach Readus or attempt to apprehend him yourself. Readus is considered armed and dangerous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Callers wishing to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333 – or call Kenosha police detectives at 262-605-5203.