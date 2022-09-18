Kenosha shooting; multiple victims outside Las Margaritas bar

Law enforcement responds to a shooting outside Las Margaritas near Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue in Kenosha early Sunday morning, Sept. 18.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, The gunfire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities tell us there are multiple victims. It is unclear how many – or the severity of their injuries. It is also unclear whether any arrests have been made.

Shooting outside Las Margartis Bar & Grill in Kenosha

For the record, this is the same bar in which a shooting happened outside late in August. Three people were shot in that incident.

This is a developing story.