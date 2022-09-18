Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha shooting; multiple victims outside Las Margaritas bar

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Shooting outside Kenosha bar and grill

Law enforcement responds to a shooting outside Las Margaritas near Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue in Kenosha early Sunday morning, Sept. 18.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, The gunfire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, The gunfire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday. 

Authorities tell us there are multiple victims. It is unclear how many – or the severity of their injuries. It is also unclear whether any arrests have been made. 

For the record, this is the same bar in which a shooting happened outside late in August. Three people were shot in that incident. 

This is a developing story.