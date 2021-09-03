Expand / Collapse search

Large police presence at Walmart in Franklin

There is a heavy police presence Friday, Sept. 3 at the Walmart in Franklin.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - There is a heavy police presence Friday, Sept. 3 at the Walmart in Franklin. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is responded to the area of 27th and Sycamore for one male victim. 

Witnesses tell FOX6 News this is a shooting scene. 

"All of a sudden we saw a vehicle coming out of his parking lot going like 80 to 100 miles per hour down 27th Street and then all of a sudden you heard them hit like two or 3three cars. Cop cars started following them and then gunshots were fired. A lot of gunshots were fired  – and I don't know it was just crazy," said a witness. 

At this time, all lanes of WIS 241/S 27th Street are blocked in both directions between Rawson Ave and College Ave because of law enforcement activity.  

This is a developing story. 

