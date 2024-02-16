Lake Geneva shooting, police take 2nd juvenile into custody

article

The Lake Geneva Police Department said a second juvenile has now been taken into custody after a shooting Monday night, Feb. 12.

It happened near Bonnie Brae Lane and Rush Street. Police said initial information indicated it was a "drug deal gone bad," and the people involved know each other. The shooting victim was a 17-year-old, who is expected to be OK.

A stolen vehicle used in the crime was recovered, police said. The vehicle was stolen from Genoa City and found in Bloomfield.

On Wednesday, investigators canvassed the area. Police said the investigation involved resources from all over Walworth County.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the City of Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455.