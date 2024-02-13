Lake Geneva shooting, juvenile in custody; 'drug deal gone bad'

A juvenile is in custody following a shooting that occurred near Bonnie Brae Lane and Rush Street in Lake Geneva on Monday night, Feb. 12.

The Lake Geneva Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 13, said a stolen vehicle used in the crime has also been recovered. That vehicle was stolen from Genoa City and found in Bloomfield.

Initial information indicated it was a "drug deal gone bad and those involved are known to one another," per police. The shooting victim was a 17-year-old who is expected to be okay.

"The street out in front of my home was so bright, with lights that I couldn’t see out my window," said Bernie Fay, who lives in the area. "It was five extremely large gun shots very quickly. And then a pause, and then a sixth."

He said it sounded like the shooter was outside his door.

"I ducked down, went into the hallway for safety, took a knee, dialed 911 and I knew by the length of the rings there was a lot of people calling dispatchers," Fay said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, investigators were out canvassing the area. Police are still looking for other people believed to be involved. Police said the investigation is using resources from all over Walworth County as they continue to search for other persons of interest.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the City of Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455.