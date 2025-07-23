Lake Drive construction updates: Milwaukee, Shorewood, Fox Point

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Transportation offered updates on multiple construction projects along Lake Drive in three North Shore communities. Some construction in Milwaukee is nearing completion. Projects in Shorewood and Fox Point are making progress – but will not be complete until fall.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says some of the construction on WIS 32, also known as Lake Drive, is nearing completion in Milwaukee.

Construction project update

What we know:

The construction updates involved three active projects on WIS 32 in Milwaukee, Shorewood and Fox Point.

Milwaukee project:

By the end of July, Kenwood Boulevard and Lincoln Memorial Drive in Milwaukee will return to their permanent traffic configurations. Officials say there will be ongoing lane closures as crews complete the installation of the traffic signal at Lake Drive and Kenwood.

Once the signals are activated, Lake Drive between Newberry and Kenwood Boulevard will reopen to traffic. Southbound Lake Drive between Hampshire and Kenwood Boulevard will also reopen.

Northbound Lake Drive from Kenwood Blvd is scheduled to remain closed at Kenwood Blvd until the WIS 32 Shorewood project is completed in late fall 2025.

Shorewood project:

The northbound lanes of WIS 32 north of Capitol Drive in Shorewood have been paved. Right now, officials say crews are removing pavement from the northbound and southbound lanes of WIS 32 between Edgewood Avenue and Capitol Drive.

WIS 32 between Edgewood Avenue and Kensington Boulevard remains closed to through traffic. Local traffic between Edgewood Avenue and Capitol Drive remains one-way southbound only. Local traffic between Capitol Drive and Kensington Boulevard remains one-way northbound only.

Fox Point project:

Crews are paving the binder layer of asphalt on WIS 32 between School Road and Green Tree Road in Fox Point.

Water main and storm sewer crews are actively working between Green Tree Road and Beach Drive. Water main replacement between Beach Drive and Dean Road is expected shortly.

WIS 32 between School and Dean roads remains closed to through traffic.