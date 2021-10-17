Black lab Saddie seeks forever home after 13 months in shelter

A dog has staff at the Humane Society of Sheboygan County scratching their heads. Saddie the labrador retriever has gone 13 months without being adopted.

Every once in a while, you come across a dog you just want to walk up to and meet, but in the case of this friendly pup, she also wants to meet you.

"She’s been here for 13 months, so over a year since she was first surrendered and we’re looking to find her a home," said Laura Berchem, Humane Society of Sheboygan County.

A place to live has, unfortunately, been hard to come by for Saddie.

"She’s going to be that dog that sticks by your side," said Berchem."She’s going to be your person and really spend a lot of time wanting to be right next to you all the time, and sometimes, that can be misclassified as either being protective or aggressive and we’re just really not seeing those tendencies with her."

Running around the backyard of the Humane Society of Sheboygan County, Saddie made it clear that whoever takes her home will need the energy to keep up with her.

"She would do great with a single person, a couple," said Berchem. "If there is kids, probably teenagers, so a little bit older. Maybe not young kids just because of the fact that she is so high energy and is really playful."

If you’re searching for a new shadow, one that loves a good ear scratch as much as a game of fetch, Saddie is ready to be your new best friend.

"We love having her here, but we want her to go home," said Berchem.