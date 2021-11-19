Expand / Collapse search

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Protests, arrest outside courthouse

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kyle Rittenhouse
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Tensions rise outside courthouse

Hours after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, tensions rose between demonstrators and law enforcement outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. FOX6 News at the scene saw an arrest being made.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Tensions rose between demonstrators and law enforcement Friday night, Nov. 19 – hours after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges in connection to the shootings of three people.

FOX6 News at the scene saw at least one person taken into custody around 9:15 p.m. Several other law enforcement vehicles arrived to escort the initial vehicle away after demonstrators surrounded the scene. 

It is unclear why the woman was handcuffed and placed in the police vehicle. Demonstrators could be heard asking why she was being arrested.

FOX6 reached out to law enforcement for more information but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

