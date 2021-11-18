Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Passions on edge outside courthouse

People have been gathering on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse as the nation awaits the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

As a stiff wind blew on Thursday, Nov. 18, the cold air seemingly had no effect on the heated displays of rhetoric coming from those waiting for the trial's outcome.

In the middle of the crowds was Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

"Have a cookie. Thought I got to get rid of these because I'm not taking them home," Beth said.

The sheriff offered hot coffee and cookies. Michelle Darnell of Washington state took one.

"We wanted to get the real scoop, no offense to you – FOX – or whatever media. We wanted to kind of see firsthand, wanted to talk to some of the locals – which we’ve done," Darnell said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Darnell and her attorney husband have been tracking the Rittenhouse trial. She is a self-described Libertarian – and believes Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

"Should he have been here? We can understand why he was here. But given his age and inexperience, we kind of feel he got in over his head. But we do believe, ultimately, he was exercising self-defense, given what we saw of the facts," Darnell said. "This will be the verdict heard around the country. The issue that is happening in Kenosha – Kenosha is kind of a microcosm of the entire country."

Darnell said she understands there is a deep mistrust in the systems of our society that cross racial, gender and political boundaries.

"We want a system that works for everybody," said State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee).

Sen. Taylor joined Jacob Blake's uncle and others on Thursday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I come out to support you and to stand on these steps to say that we need a system that gives justice. Not for some – but for all," Taylor said.

A hundred feet away, Sheriff Beth had quickly cooling coffee.

"We’re actually here supporting and trying to maybe loosen some of the tension of what’s going on," Sheriff Beth said.

Thursday's group outside the courthouse was smaller than in days prior – possibly because of the cold. That said, people are still passionate about what they hope to see the jury resolve.