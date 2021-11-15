Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha awaits verdict, 'nervousness in the air'

Verdict watch in the Kyle Rittenhouse case starts Tuesday, Nov. 16, but regardless of which verdict is delivered, Kenosha residents are hoping for peace, not violence, this time around.



The unrest in August 2020 caused an estimated $50 million in damage.

After watching his family's business of more than 40 years burn down on Facebook Live, B&L Office Furniture's Scott Carpenter said he's watched nearly every moment of the Rittenhouse trial over the last two weeks, even if the evidence and testimony bring back the emotional toll of what happened in Kenosha.

"It's been eventful, what's going on," said Carpenter. "I don't think there's anybody in Kenosha who wasn't impacted in some way or another."

Carpenter said the loss, including the entire store and inventory, was around $1.5 million. The family business has since moved out of downtown.

Still, as the community waits for a verdict, Carpenter described an anxious feeling in Kenosha.

"There's a little bit of nervousness in the air," he said.

He said he hopes whichever decision comes down is met with peace.

"We're all humans, and we all make mistakes," said Carpenter. "I hope what we learn out of this is we don't need to fight with each other for life."

Governor Tony Evers has already authorized 500 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers to support local public safety agencies ahead of the verdict; on standby in Waukesha County.