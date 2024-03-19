Kimberly Zapata ballot fraud case; testimony enters day 2

Day two of testimony in the Kimberly Zapata trial is being held on Tuesday, March 19. Zapata is the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director accused of illegally requesting military ballots and sending them to the home of State Rep. Janel Brantdjen (R-Menomonee Falls).

Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November 2022 with misconduct in public office and three counts of election fraud for making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot.

Kimberly Zapata

Prosecutors allege Zapata admitted to ordering military ballots for non-existent people. Clerks sent three ballots to the home of State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls). Prosecutors said her motive was to show vulnerabilities in the election system.

Wisconsin law allows military voters to request absentee ballots without a photo ID. State elections commission data show those ballots are a small number – roughly 0.3% of total absentee ballots cast in general elections. That percentage has stayed roughly the same in each general election since 2016.

Opening statements and the first two witnesses, clerks, took the stand on Monday – with the start of the trial.

This is a developing story.