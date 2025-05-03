article

A man was sentenced in Washington County court to 18 years in prison for child sexual assault. The former Kewaskum resident had been on the run for years until he was arrested in Mexico.

In Court:

Court records show Ingmar Adir Chew Moran pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child in January, avoiding trial. As part of a plea deal, additional child sexual assault charges against the 53-year-old were dismissed.

In addition to prison time, Chew Moran was sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision.

The backstory:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the charges filed against Chew Moran stemmed from a December 2020 sexual assault investigation. Within hours of the sexual assault being reported, the sheriff's office said investigators went to his home – but learned he had fled to Mexico earlier that day.

In the years that Chew Moran was on the run, the sheriff's office said investigators worked closely with both U.S. and Mexican authorities to take him into custody in Monterrey, Mexico.

While he was arrested in November 2023, Chew Moran remained imprisoned in Mexico City until FBI agents flew him to Chicago in March 2024. He was then moved from the Cook County Jail to the Washington County Jail.