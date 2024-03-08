article

A former Kewaskum resident wanted for multiple child sexual assault counts was arrested in Mexico last year, the sheriff's office announced Friday. He is now being held in the Washington County Jail on $1 million cash bond.

The sheriff's office said 52-year-old Ingmar Adir Chew Moran faces 140 years in prison if convicted of the charges he currently faces – and further charges are expected involving a second victim.

The charges stem from a December 2020 sexual assault investigation. Within hours of the sexual assault being reported, the sheriff's office said investigators went to Chew Moran's home – but learned he had fled to Mexico earlier that day.

In the years that Chew Moran was on the run, the sheriff's office said investigators worked closely with both U.S. and Mexican authorities to take him into custody in Monterrey, Mexico. While he was arrested in November 2023, he remained imprisoned in Mexico City until FBI agents flew him to Chicago on Wednesday, March 6. He was then moved from the Cook County Jail to the Washington County Jail.

Moran is currently charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and one count of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Statement from Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis:

"The process to obtain approval for Mexico to extradite one of their citizens is a long, arduous, and often frustrating process but in the end, hard work and tenacity paid off in the interest of justice. I was there the night of the search warrant back in 2020 and cannot describe the emotions we all experienced when we learned that Chew had narrowly avoided capture. Naturally, we all doubted whether we would ever see him again. My heart goes out to these victims and am hopeful that they will experience some level of peace knowing he is now back to answer these charges. Based on the high cash bail given, I am confident he will remain in our jail for the remainder of the justice process."

Statement from Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann:

"I commend Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis, his team and the multiple law agencies across the United States who were involved in investigating and apprehending Ingmar Adir Chew Moran. I am especially pleased the $1 million cash bail will ensure he remains off the streets while he awaits trial. This hefty bail helps ensure justice will be served."