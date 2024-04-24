Former Kewaskum officer accused of bestiality appears in court

A former Kewaskum school resource officer appeared in Fond du Lac County on bestiality charges Wednesday, April 24.

For 34-year-old Steven Rosales, the initial appearance and the five felony counts are his latest legal troubles. He's charged in a separate Washington County case, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

"The nature and severity of the charges. I’m not going to belabor those points," said Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County district attorney.

A quick fall from his position in authority, Rosales, in jail clothes, sat for arguments Wednesday over bond and whether he's a flight risk in the bestiality case.

"This is a high-publicity case. He’s in the spotlight already. I think that decreases the likelihood of him fleeing," Defense Attorney Conner Helving said. "He knows if he doesn’t appear, if he doesn’t comply with the conditions of his bond, things are not going to get better for him."

The investigation into Rosales began earlier this month. The Kewaskum School District superintendent learned Rosales, who was then the high school's resource officer, was possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was charged in that case last week and posted $40,000 bond.

In the days after the West Bend Police Department began its investigation into Rosales, investigators learned of even more sordid allegations. A criminal complaint states he performed sex acts on his dog in his Campbellsport home. He was arrested Monday on charges related to that case.

If released, the married father of one – with another child on the way – wants to enter mental health treatment and take care of his family.

"The pets at home have another place to stay, or if need be, Mr. Rosales can stay at another address. There are protections that can be put in place to ensure the safety of everything, and everyone here," said Helving.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Laura Walker set Rosales' cash bond at $100,000. If he posts that bond to get out of jail, he is ordered not to possess pornography – and to have no contact with livestock or domesticated animals.