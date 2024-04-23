Former Kewaskum officer accused of bestiality, back in jail

A former Kewaskum school resource officer, already accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, is now charged with bestiality.

Steven Rosales is charged in Fond du Lac County with five felony counts related to bestiality. FOX6 learned investigators found evidence related to those alleged crimes while looking into the misconduct case involving the student.

WARNING: Information related to this story may be disturbing to some people.

Investigators searched Rosales' phone due to that separate case. According to a criminal complaint, it revealed messages in which he admitted to performing sex acts on his dog.

Investigators questioned Rosales about the messages. The complaint states the alleged crimes he was texting about took place "some time ago" in Campbellsport. He recalled three total incidents and said he had watched bestiality pornography involving dogs in the past.

An attorney representing Rosales is not commenting on the latest charges. It is unclear if the 34-year-old has an attorney in the Fond du Lac County case; he is expected to make his initial court appearance on those five felony counts on Wednesday.

Inappropriate relationship with student

The case involving the student, filed in Washington County, involves three felony accusations of conduct that took place in his capacity as the then-Kewaskum High School resource officer. Court records show he posted $40,000 cash bond on Friday, April 19.

"He’s been with our department for seven years, and it’s a shock to all of us," Kewaskum Police Chief Thomas Bishop told FOX6 following Rosales' arrest in the misconduct case.

Prosecutors said Rosales exchanged explicit photos and more than 9,000 text messages with an 18-year-old high school student. The two met in his capacity as the school's resource officer, a position he started in 2022.

The Kewaskum School District said in a statement: "We are troubled by the allegations in the complaint and are cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors. Student safety and welfare is a top priority for us, and we will continue to work together to ensure that the Kewaskum School District will be an exceptional place to learn for our students."

The West Bend Police Department led the criminal investigation into Rosales' conduct.