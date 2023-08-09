Running Rebels, NBA's Kevon Looney hosting community events

article

Running Rebels and NBA champion Kevon Looney, a Milwaukee native, will host a series of community events this weekend.

The organization will feature its 2nd annual Unity Black Excellence Awards on Friday, Aug. 11 to honor local leaders who have made contributions to the Black community. Grammy-nominated songwriter Rico Love in attendance, the organization said.

On the following day, Running Rebels will have its annual basketball game with Looney, the Golden State Warriors center, competing against other professional players.

Looney will also host a youth basketball camp from Aug. 10-12 at Brown Deer High School and throw the opening pitch at Milwaukee Brewers game on Aug. 9.