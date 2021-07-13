Kenosha unrest, arson: 4 indicted for 2020 crimes

article

A federal grand jury has indicted four men, in two separate cases, for various offenses committed during the unrest in Kenosha in August 2020, a U.S. Department of Justice news release indicted Tuesday, July 13.

In the first case, Allen King, David Garner and Kevin Martinez are charged with conspiring to steal controlled substances and transport stolen goods in interstate commerce. King and Garner are also charged with two counts of arson and conspiring to commit arson.

Martinez is additionally charged with illegally possessing ammunition as a felon. The charge stems from a shooting incident.

Photo depicting Kevin Martinez in an alleged shooting incident. (Courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

According to a publicly filed complaint, King, Garner and Martinez traveled together from Minnesota to Kenosha on August 24, 2020. The complaint alleges that while in Kenosha, King and Garner attempted to set fires at a bar. King, Garner and Martinez also looted and damaged other establishments in Kenosha, including a pharmacy and a gas station.

The complaint further alleges that all three men described their illegal activities on social media, with King and Garner attempting to sell the stolen controlled substances over that same platform.

In a second case, Devon Vaughn is charged with arson, in relation to the fire at B&L Office Furniture in Kenosha.

Each of the arson crimes described above carries a mandatory minimum term of five years’ imprisonment.

Law enforcement is still investigating various other crimes associated with the unrest in Kenosha. Anyone with information about the individuals depicted in the photos below is asked to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, at 773-658-6419. There is a potential reward involved.

Individuals sought in regard to 2020 Kenosha unrest incidents. (Courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

The cases were investigated by the Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. They will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Knight and Philip Kovoor.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.