Kenosha Unified School District will switch to virtual learning Nov. 30

The Kenosha Unified School District has voted to switch classes to all-virtual learning after Thanksgiving. The school board voted Tuesday night, Nov. 17 to go virtual from Nov. 30 to Jan. 8.

The motion, passing 6-1, applies to all students except those whose Individualized Education Program require in-person instruction.

The school board also suspended winter sports until Jan. 3 -- with sports competition slated to start Jan. 9.