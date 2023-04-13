Kenosha shooting; teen struck in head by gunfire, police seek clues

article

A 15-year-old is recovering after being struck in the head by gunfire in Kenosha on Wednesday evening, April 12.

Kenosha police say the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on 65th Street – just east of 5th Avenue. The teen was conscious and alert when officers arrived on the scene – and was taken to a Milwaukee hospital. The teen remains in stable but serious condition.

Investigators are now seeking the public's help in this case. If you know what happened, you are urged to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5238 and refer to case# 23-17737.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 – use same case number.