Kenosha shooting; 1 dead, 2 wounded, no arrests

article

Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, June 13. One person is dead, and two others were wounded as a result of the incident.

According to officials, around 10 p.m. Tuesday Kenosha police were notified by a hospital that they were treated two gunshot victims who had come in on their own. A 21-year-old was transported to a Milwaukee hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A 19-year-old man died before he could be flown to Milwaukee.

Not long after officers arrived at the hospital, another Kenosha hospital contacted police to report that they were also treating a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old was being treated for gunshot wounds that do not appear to be life-threatening.

At this time, police believe the crime occurred near 20th Avenue and 60th Street. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If anyone has information regarding this investigation they are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department's Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or callers who want to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.