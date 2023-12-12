Kenosha school closures, board discusses 'rightsizing' plans

The Kenosha Unified School Board met Tuesday night, Dec. 12 to discuss "rightsizing" plans for several schools.

Since last month, the district has been weighing plans to consolidate schools, change school boundaries and potentially merge programs. The school board said the changes may be necessary due to declining enrollment.

Hundreds of people attended the meeting tonight with others rallying outside the building. Many of those who attended spoke out against the proposed changes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We owe it to our children and our families to look at every scenario possible that doesn't include closing any of the schools," said Tanya McLean, parent and executive director of Leaders of Kenosha.

Over roughly a decade, school district enrollment dropped from its 2012 peak of 23,000 to less than 19,000 in 2023. School funding is based on the number of students a district has.

Related article

School officials' elementary recommendation is to close five elementary schools, with a $5 million savings – impacting roughly 20% of elementary students. Lincoln Middle School would also close, with roughly $2 million in savings. Approximately 15% of students would be displaced.

There are three options for Reuther High School: close, create different academies within the district, or remain open with a reduced staff. There would be a projected displacement of up to 2.8% for high school students.