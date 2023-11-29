Kenosha school closures; protests as district explores cuts

A protest started outside of Reuther Central High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, as the Kenosha Unified School District put forward its recommendations for school closures and consolidations.

The district faces declining enrollment and a budget deficit.

The district is facing closing five elementary schools and one middle school, as well as possibly closing Reuther Central High School, or changing how it operates.

There was comment after comment, urging the board to not close the alterative high school.

"This school has been the only opportunity for me that I can see fit for my future," freshman Brayden Poisl said.

"For 50 years, Reuther has been doing what Bradford, Tremper and ITA have never been able to do," said graduate and parent Yvonne Alba.

But over roughly a decade, school district enrollment dropped by 4,000 students. From its 2012 peak of 23,000, to less than 19,000 in 2023, school funding is based on the number of students a district has.

Declining birth rates mean less money.

The only rub is which schools are consolidated or closed.

The administration's elementary recommendation is to close five elementary schools, with a $5 million savings. These include EBSOLA Creative Arts, Jefferson, McKinley, Stocker and Vernon. Roughly 20% of elementary students would be impacted by closures and boundary changes.

Lincoln Middle School would also close, with roughly $2 million in savings. Approximately 15% of students would be displaced.

Lastly, there are three options for Reuther High School: close, create different academies within the district, or remain open with a reduced staff. There would be a projected displacement of up to 2.8% for high school students.

Ultimately, the decisions are for the board to make.

The district said school funding reforms are unlikely, and inflation will continue to impact revenue. The district projects to have a $15 million deficit for the next fiscal year.

The school board will review the scenarios and possibly make a decision at the next meeting set for next month.