article

A Kenosha man accused in 2021 of threatening his roommate with a gun over rent money has been sentenced to two years' probation.

Patrick Leese, 76, pleaded guilty in February to misdemeanor intentionally pointing a firearm at a person. Two felonies and another misdemeanor were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

According to a criminal complaint, Kenosha police took a report from a man who lived near 56th and Pershing. He said "his roommate (Leese) pointed a gun at him and threatened him." The complaint said "Leese came into the kitchen yelling at him about money that he owed him." The roommate said he told Leese that he didn't have any money, per the complaint, but that he'd get him the money "when he gets paid."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint indicates the roommate was in the kitchen with his son at the time, and they went upstairs to get away from Leese – that's when Leese "came to his bedroom door and yelled, 'You better open the door, or I'll shoot through it.'"

When the roommate opened the door, the complaint states "Leese pointed a black semi-auto handgun at his forehead with the end of the barrel touching (the roommate's) forehead." At that point, the roommate told Leese he would pay him and left the residence.

When Leese spoke with a detective, he said his roommate "was pushing him and he was in possession of his gun for protection, but he never pointed it at (the roommate)." Officers found a pistol at the residence.