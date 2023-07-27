Kenosha police shooting, woman hospitalized after altercation

article

Kenosha police shot an allegedly armed woman after altercation Thursday, July 27.

Police were called to a home on 27th Avenue near 70th Street around 12:45 p.m. A 911 caller said the woman hit her child with a gun and was in the driveway making suicidal threats, police said.

Officers found the woman armed with a gun outside and tried to de-escalate the situation, and police said she threatened to "make officers shoot her." An officer with nine years of experience with the department fired one shot and hit the woman.

Responding officers rendered aid and called an ambulance, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

No one else was hurt.

In the interest of transparency, the Kenosha Police Department said it requested that this incident be investigated by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.