Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentencing set

article

A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer.

A jury on June 21 found Jonathan Massey, 31, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, the district attorney's office said.

According to a criminal complaint, the incidents that led up to the shooting began when officers responded to a call for an illegal entry to vehicle. The caller reported that two males with hoodies broke into his vehicle near 46th and Sheridan and were running westbound the morning of Aug. 8, 2020.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shortly after, an officer – identified as Justin Pruett – informed dispatch that he was with one of the suspects near 13th Avenue and 50th Street. In the dashcam video, per the complaint, the officer can be seen exiting his squad car and approaching a man in a gray hoodie, later identified as Massey.

The complaint states the video showed the officer speaking with Massey for several seconds before Massey moved from the street back to the sidewalk. At that point, according to the complaint, the officer deployed his taser toward Massey.

Kenosha police officer shot, wounded Aug. 8

The video showed Massey moving quickly away from the street, followed by the sounds of two gunshots. After the gunshots, the officer could be seen retreating towards the street.

The complaint indicates eight gunshots were then be heard on the video. The evidence suggested that the eight shots were the officer returning fire, according to the complaint. Massey fled the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Kenosha police officer was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Massey was arrested Aug. 11, 2020 in Gary, Indiana.