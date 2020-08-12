Jonathan Massey arrested in Gary, IN; wanted for shooting of Kenosha police officer

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced on Wednesday, Aug. 12 that they have taken Jonathan Massey into custody in Gary, Indiana for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a Kenosha police officer.

Massey was arrested on Tuesday night. He was wanted for one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one count felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of bail jumping.

Jonathan Massey, photo provided by the DOJ

On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 8, a Kenosha police officer responded to the area near 46th and Sheridan to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint and located a subject matching the description of the suspect. During the initial investigation, the suspect produced a firearm and shot a Kenosha Police officer, who returned fire. The suspect fled the scene.

After being arrested, Massey, 29, was found to have previously sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for care and subsequently released. He is currently being held in a local jail awaiting extradition.

A news release says DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha Police Department, Indiana State Police and US Marshall’s Task Force. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Kenosha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.



