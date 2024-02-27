Kenosha police chase, Illinois man arrested after hiding in basement

article

An Illinois man was arrested Monday, Feb. 27 – found hiding in a resident's basement after a Kenosha police chase.

The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigation Unit tried to stop a car near 35th Avenue and 50th Street around 3:50 p.m. Authorities said the vehicle had previously fled from police.

The driver took off and led police on a chase that stretched roughly one mile – ending in a parking lot near 39th Avenue and 60th Street, where a vehicle was struck while backing out of a space.

The driver and passenger got out and ran, but the passenger – identified by police as 25-year-old Jamil Parker of Zion, Illinois – was immediately apprehended. The driver – identified by police as 26-year-old Walter Brown of Waukegan, Illinois – was later arrested when a resident called 911 to report someone had run into their basement.

A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department K-9 was involved in getting Brown out of the basement, according to police.

The occupants of the vehicle struck in the parking lot were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.