Kenosha Lake Michigan search, boy dead: police

A 5-year-old boy has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Kenosha's Pennoyer Park beach on Tuesday, police said.

Police and fire department personnel were called to the park around 6 p.m. Tuesday where it was reported than an 8-year-old was struggling the water. That child was pulled to safety, taken to the hospital and is OK.

During that rescue, the 5-year-old – who officials said was with the same group – went missing. It was as feared the boy may have been playing near a river that lets out into the lake.

A search then immediately focused on that area, and the Coast Guard and Kenosha County dive teams were called in. A citizen drone operator volunteered to use his device to assist in the search. After approximately 15 minutes of flight time, the 5-year-old was found about 50 feet from shore.

The child was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital where they died, officials said Wednesday. This death investigation remains open with the Kenosha Police Department.