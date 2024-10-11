article

The Brief A Kenosha pastor is charged with 10 new counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent. He was previously charged with two counts of the same crime involving a parishioner. After his arrest, police issued an alert that there may be more victims. The new victim then came forward.



A Kenosha pastor, already accused of sending himself revealing photos of a parishioner, is now charged with 10 new counts of the same crime involving a different victim.

Journey Church fired 41-year-old Gabriel Mills in light of the first set of allegations he faced. Now, prosecutors say he sent himself intimate photos of a different woman some time between October 2023 and September 2024.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mills was arrested on Sept. 30 in regard to the first set of accusations. At that time, the Kenosha Police Department issued a public alert and indicated its belief that there may be additional victims. One of those victims, identified in a criminal complaint as JANE DOE 1, came forward on Oct. 4.

Prosecutors spoke to the victim's husband. He said he met Mills through the church and considered him a "friend," and the two often got together outside of church. He grew concerned when Mills was not at church on Sept. 29, but the two got together the next day before Mills' arrest.

Journey Church, Kenosha

During that meeting, per the complaint, the man said Mills admitted to going through the man's work laptop to gain access to his cellphone. Mills said he then sent himself intimate photos of the man's wife, the man said. The man also said he never shared or discussed the photos' existence with anyone.

Mills expressed suspicion during that conversation that he would be going to jail, according to prosecutors.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The victim told police that her husband informed her of Mills' confession, per the complaint. Detectives searched the husband's work laptop and personal cellphone as part of the investigation. They also searched Mills' cellphone and found an intimate photo believed to be JANE DOE 1.

Court records show Mills' bond was set at $5,000 for the new set of charges. It was set at $7,500 for the previous case.