Kenosha pastor accused of sending himself intimate photos of victim

article

The Brief Gabriel Mills has been charged with two counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent. He allegedly transferred intimate photographs without permission from the victim’s phone to his own. Mills is a pastor at Journey Church. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and a $7,500 cash bond was set for his release.



A 41-year-old Kenosha pastor is accused of transferring intimate pictures of a victim without consent to himself.

The Kenosha Police Department said Gabriel Mills has been charged with two counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent. He allegedly transferred intimate photographs without permission from the victim’s phone to his own.

Police said he reportedly borrowed the victim’s phone and proceeded to search through the phone until finding intimate photos of the victim. He then sent the pictures to his phone without consent.

He was arrested on Sept. 30 by the KPD. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and a $7,500 cash bond was set for his release.

Mills is a pastor at Journey Church.

Police said it is possible that other members of the Journey Church congregation, their affiliates, or other members of the community have been victimized.

The investigation is ongoing and KPD encourages anyone with information to contact them at 262-605-5223.