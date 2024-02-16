Kenosha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas

article

A Kenosha homicide suspect was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday, Feb. 15.

According to police, 22-year-old Treshawn Tooks of Kenosha was wanted in connection to a Feb. 10 fatal shooting. He is expected to face a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

The victim, since identified as 20-year-old Julian Flores, was shot near 42nd and Sheridan. Authorities said he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656- 7333.