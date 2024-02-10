Kenosha shooting, man killed near 42nd and Sheridan

article

A man was killed in a Kenosha shooting Saturday, Feb. 10.

It happened on 42nd Street near Sheridan Road just before 6 p.m. Police said the 20-year-old victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene and surrounding area remained closed as of 9 p.m. due to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656- 7333.