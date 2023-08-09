Kenosha hit-and-run, Applebee's arrests, 'use of force review'

article

Kenosha police officers' use of force is under review after an arrest at Applebee's was caught on camera.

It started with a hit-and-run crash at Highway 50 and Green Bay Road, police said, where a vehicle rolled over. Police said investigators learned two Black males and a Black female ran from the crash scene toward Applebee's. A witness said the female was carrying a child.

Officers responded to the Applebee's after an employee "identified some suspicious people inside the restaurant" that they believed may have been involved in the crash, and employees directed officers to two people who were arrested with the child inside the restaurant, police said.

Police said the male attempted to leave against officers' orders and was restrained.

According to police, the man resisted arrest, "and the incident that was caught on camera unfolded from there."

The male was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing.

The female was arrested on those same charges and also possession of THC.

Police said the people responsible for the hit-and-run crash were found in the bathroom at Applebee's and arrested.

Kenosha police said the department has an internal process to review officers' use of force "that is more robust than what the state requires."

Police said they were aware of the incident immediately and started a review of it to determine "whether the officers acted appropriately or not and if any disciplinary action or additional training is deemed necessary."

A protest was planned for Wednesday afternoon in response to what happened at Applebee's.