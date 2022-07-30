Drug bust near Kenosha school, man sentenced to 8 years in prison

article

A Kenosha man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a 2021 drug case.

Laquonzia Murray, 46, had been accused of dealing drugs out of an apartment that was a few blocks from an elementary school.

Court documents show Murray pleaded guilty in March to cocaine possession and three gun-related charges. Five additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea negotiation.

According to a criminal complaint, Kenosha police were contacted by a confidential source on July 23 – reporting that Murray was selling narcotics from his apartment near 36th Avenue and 50th Street.

Murray spoke with officers outside and was arrested after resisting multiple times, per the complaint. Officers did a "protective sweep" of Murray's apartment for people before obtaining a search warrant. During the sweep, officers noted a weapon, cash and illegal substances throughout the apartment.

Upon executing the search warrant, officers found more weapons, ammunition, cash and more substances. A notebook which appeared to be a ledger, digital scales and packaging materials were noted. The substances tested positive for cocaine and THC.

The complaint states Murray is a convicted felon and repeat drug offender. He was convicted of cocaine possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell in Tennessee in 2007.

At the time of his arrest, Murray was out on bond for two different drug-related offenses – one in 2020, the other in April 2021.

During sentencing, Murray was also granted credit for one year's time served and sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.