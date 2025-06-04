Kenosha day care employee arrested; accused of child abuse

article

A Waukegan, Illinois woman is accused of child abuse at a Kenosha day care facility. The 26-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday, June 3 after a weeks-long investigation by Kenosha police. The Waukegan woman is in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.



Kenosha police say a 26-year-old Waukegan, Illinois, woman was arrested on Tuesday, June 3 for allegations of child abuse.

Allegations of child abuse

What we know:

A news release from Kenosha police said the Waukegan woman is an employee of the Rising Stars Academy Day Care facility located at 5602-75th Street in Kenosha. Kenosha police identified the woman as Nour Al Thafir.

The mother of a 2-year-old boy reported finding bruises on her son’s back and arms after picking him up from the Rising Stars Academy in late April, officials said.

The Kenosha Police Department has been investigating the incident along with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Children and Family Services.

Al Thafir is in custody at the Kenosha County Jail. Officials said she is scheduled for an initial appearance in Kenosha County court later this week.