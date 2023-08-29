Kenosha OWI crash into home, driver arrested: sheriff

article

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man for operating while intoxicated after he crashed into a home Saturday, Aug. 26.

It happened near 60th and Pershing in Kenosha around 3 a.m. The sheriff's department said the car and home were on fire with the driver trapped inside.

A deputy cut the driver's seatbelt and pulled him out before the fire spread to the car's cabin. The sheriff's department identified the driver as Ronald Mello-Berrospi.

The sheriff's department said Mello-Berrospi was arrested and booked into the Kenosha County Jail for OWI, reckless driving, operating without a valid license and more.

The homeowner was also safely escorted from the home.