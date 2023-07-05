Kenosha County sexual assault, Kickstand bar owner arrested

A Kenosha County bar owner was arrested after the sheriff's department says he sexually assaulted a woman at his business. The arrest may not have happened without a deputy who was paying attention.

When Thomas Tritschler starts his shift, his badge is more than an accessory.

"I take a lot of pride in my area," said Deputy Tritschler.

So when his normal patrol brought him past the Kickstand Bar and Grill Sunday night, July 2, Tritschler said something felt wrong, so he stopped just to check.

Ike Miller

"It looked like the male either attempted to grab or did grab the female and go inside, but I mean, it was a closed bar," said Deputy Tritschler. "All the lights were off, so it just seemed odd to me."

The deputy then headed to another call but decided to turn around.

"A lot of times, when you have a gut feeling, it’s probably right," said Deputy Tritschler.

A conversation with the man and woman at the bar revealed his gut feeling was right.

Deputy Thomas Tritschler

"The female kind of mouthed the words, ‘Help me,’ and then I figured we had something bigger here than just two people drinking, maybe, at a bar that’s closed," said Deputy Tritschler.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department arrested the man, identifying him as Ike Miller, 54, the owner of the bar.

The woman told Deputy Tritschler Miller had just sexually assaulted her before deputies arrived. Investigators believe Tritschler's quick thinking could have prevented more harm.

Kickstand Bar and Grill

"If something's happening to you, obviously, report it, and if you feel scared to report it, we're here to help," said Deputy Tritschler.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department referred four total charges against Miller, including one count of second-degree sexual assault, expected to be filed by prosecutors Thursday.